Kansas Secretary of State expecting near 70% voter turn out in November

KANSAS — We are just over a month away from the November general election. But you only have two weeks left to register to vote.

It’s a big year in Kansas with the entire state legislature and the President up for election. And that shows in the record-breaking numbers the state is seeing.

“Kansas has processed nearly 400,000 advanced mail-in ballot applications so far, a record number for the state — doubling the numbers seen in the 2018 general election. And more than 100,000 new people have registered to vote this year. But there’s still time, registration closes on Tuesday, October 13. They recommend registering through either your county election office or through the Kansas Secretary of State website and not using third party companies.”

Katie Koupal, Kansas Secretary of State Office, said, “They have the best of intent, but sometimes they don’t always for all of the required information that would make a registration or advanced by mail ballot application complete.”

And for teenagers turning 18 after the registration deadline but before election day — you should still register to vote now. If you choose to vote in-person, the Secretary of State’s office says all polling locations will be following health and safety guidelines, including social distancing and regular cleaning, and encourage you to do the same.

“No voter will be turned away for wearing or not wearing a mask, but we’re strongly encouraging voters to adhere to the safety guidelines.”

The Secretary of State’s office is anticipating near 70% voter turnout, so there may be some lines at the polls. But they say lines will look longer than they really are because of social distancing. So don’t get discouraged if you see a long line at your polling location.