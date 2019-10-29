Kansas Sec. of Labor visits Pittsburg to talk 2020 census

PITTSBURG, Kan.–Ahead of the 2020 census, the Kansas Secretary of Labor makes a visit to Southeast Kansas for an informational meeting.

Secretary Delia Garcia spoke to Pittsburg residents on Monday on how to count their households next year and what those numbers mean for the community. Pittsburg is catorgorized as a ‘hard-to-count’ community, as a large portion of the city population is at Pittsburg State, and many students come from outside of Kansas.

To ensure every resident in Pittsburg gets counted and kansas receives as much funding in the future as possible, Secretary Garcia says she is doing all she can.

“We’re trying to engage hard-to-count communties like college students, like communities of color, people who speak other languages,” Secretary Garcia explained. “So, we have information today in various languages. And we’re going to be able to talk to the community, answer some questions and get started early because we know there are some challenges ahead of us.”

Garcia adds the state legislature will vote next week on counting out-of-state college students in the town in which they go to school, rather than where they are coming from.