Kansas Rural Opportunity Zone Program

KANSAS — Economic development in rural Kansas could soon be getting an upgrade.

House Bill 2431 is being reviewed by the Kansas House of Representatives. If passed this would add more benefits to the rural opportunity zone program. The program was launched back in 2011 and was designed to incentivize people to move to more rural areas in kansas.

The ROZ Program was designed to help promote community growth throughout the state.

Jake Letner, Columbus Community Development Coordinator, said, “There’s a housing shortage in Cherokee county and Columbus specifically we hear from our real estate professionals in the area for residents, so any tools or incentives we could use as a county and as a city would be welcomed to meet that need.”

Right now the program offers up to $15,000 in student loan assistance and tax waivers. If passed, this would also include assistance in making down payments.