Kansas roadway deaths on the decline so far this year

KANSAS (KODE) – Deaths on Kansas roadways are down in 2021.

Kansas recorded 127 traffic deaths through May 18th this year, which is down 5.9 percent compared to the same time last year.

There were 421 traffic deaths in 2020, which the Kansas Department of Transportation says was mostly due to people not wearing seat belts.

Authorities remind people to always drive responsibly and buckle up to keep the trend going in the right direction.

KDOT started its “Click It or Ticket” campaign today leading up to Memorial Day weekend.