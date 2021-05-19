Kansas Rep focusing on unemployment issues during the pandemic

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KSNF) – A Kansas lawmaker is taking a personal approach to help those receiving unemployment benefits.

State Representative Ken Collins was in Fort Scott today.

He spoke at the Rotary Meeting about the issues many Kansans have had when it comes to unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

To help, he’s passing along the concerns of voters directly to the Kansas Department of Labor.

“I enjoy interacting with the constituents, I mean I’m not happy that they’re having a problem, but if I can do something to help them, I’m willing and happy to do that,” said Collins.

Collins says Kansas residents can email him with their issues, or, better yet, call him.

He can be reached at (620) 240-0778 or ken.collins@house.ks.gov