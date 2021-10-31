Kansas Rep. arrested in domestic violence charge

Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Coleman was arrested by the Overland Park Police Department on suspicion of domestic battery. He was arrested at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, booked into jail at around 12:45 a.m. and remained in custody late Sunday morning, according to jail records.

“This is extremely disturbing news. We are watching closely to make sure we gather all the facts. His constituents and the State of Kansas would be better served if he were to resign and get the help he badly needs. However, I want to reiterate again that the House Democratic Caucus does not condone this behavior in any way, shape, or form.”

Coleman was banned from Kansas Department of Labor earlier in October for alleged “disruptive, intimidating and berating” behavior.”

Per record, Coleman is schedule to appear in court Monday morning at 1:30 p.m.

FOX4 will update when more information is available.