Kansas releases locations of coronavirus clusters

KANSAS — The state of Kansas is now releasing the locations of coronavirus clusters.

Places like colleges, schools or private gatherings must have five or more cases to be considered a cluster.

Whereas meat packing plants and private businesses must have 20 or more cases.

KDHE Secretary Doctor Lee Norman says the list will help people find out if they were potentially exposed.

He says it also provides incentive for businesses to take safety seriously.

Secretary Lee Norman, KDHE, said, “We’re going to have businesses that continue to have cases pop up. But what we are really interested in is a trendline to see if we can help them to push down the number of cases to keep people safe.”

When a location has no new cases for 28 days, it is removed from the list.