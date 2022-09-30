Tonight might seem a little chilly out there with low temperatures possibly in the low 40s and a few spots. It remains mild headed into the weekend. We have very little in the chance of rain until maybe about a week from now.

High pressure will keep us clear with a little warmer weather for the weekend. Look for a high temperature of 78 with plenty of sunshine. Wind will turn around to the southeast at 5 miles an hour.

If you suffer from allergies ragweed will be on the rise. For us the forecast remains dry. We will see high temperatures in the low 80s on Sunday and around 80 on monday. There is a slight chance we could see if you showers by Thursday. Also a bit more cloud cover.