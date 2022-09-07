Parts of Kansas will still reached the low 90s. We may see some patchy fog early. Mainly in The valleys or low line areas. Then a slight warming trend later this week. We will start to see more fall like temperatures though starting Sunday.

The system that came through over the weekend is still providing some showers across Southern parts of Arkansas. We have seen the clear skies coming in behind the system though with a Northeast wind today. We’ll have a Northeast wind with plenty of sunshine. Look for a high of 86 in Pittsburg and low 90s in Parsons. We will have a northeast wind at 5 to 10 miles an hour. Thursday we begin to see a southeast wind returning late ahead of a system moving across the Plains. This will start a warming trend for later this week and into the weekend.

Temperatures by Friday and Saturday are back in the upper 80s. But then we will see about a 10° drop headed into Sunday. In fact we start off in the 50s for lows next week.