Kansas recognized for wind power generation

KANSAS — Kansas is being recognized for being a leader in wind-generated renewable energy.

Kansas ranks second in the nation for wind energy production as a share of total electricity generation.

The sunflower state is one of only two states with more than 40% of the state’s total electricity produced by wind power in 2019.

According to the american wind energy association’s annual report, Kansas ranks 4th for installed wind capacity and 5th for the number of wind turbines, with more than 3,000 across the state.

Capital investment in wind projects through 2019 totaled more than $11 billion.

Wind is now the largest source of renewable energy in the US.