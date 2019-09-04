Kansas ranks in top 10 for number of registered sex offenders

Recent studies show Kansas ranks as one of the top ten states with the most amount of registered sex offenders.

Data gathered from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children ranks Kansas at number eight on a recent “A Secure Life” study.

The Sunflower State has 362 registered sex offenders per 100,000 people.

In Cherokee County, for example, there are 131 registered offenders.

And, each state has its own rules and regulations for how long offenders must stay registered.

“In our general area, under Kansas law, if you work or go to school in Kansas, whether you may live in the Missouri or Oklahoma, you’re still required to register here,” explained Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves. “So, some of our 131 offenders–they aren’t necessarily Cherokee county residents, but they either work or attend school here.”

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has an offender registry on its website. Click here to view the Cherokee County registry, and visit the national registry by clicking here.