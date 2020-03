TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – All Kansas public schools will keep classes remote for the rest of the semester.

The coronavirus pandemic caused Gov. Laura Kelly on March 17 to tell all public schools to cancel in-person classes until the end of the spring semester, which can be as late as May. That goes for all commencement ceremonies as well.

“This situation has evolved rapidly and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future,” Gov. Kelly said.

