Kansas program to aid those with high utility bills due to Winter storm

KANSAS — Thanks to some Kansas lawmakers, a new program could be coming to the aid of communities across the state.

Many were affected by last month’s Winter storm – and have applied, or are applying for a low interest loan program from Kansas Senate Bill-88. It’s a $100-million program designed to help cover the increase in gas and electric prices caused by the storm. For places like Altamont, the loan would go to the city – and would help operate its deferred payment program.

Audree Aguilera, Altamont City Administrator, said, “You’ll be billed for what you actually used at the prices that came in, and that will be what your responsibility is to pay, you can pay it off early, you can spread it out over 10 years, it’s completely up to you.”

Communities have until March 16th to submit an application for the program.