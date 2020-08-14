Kansas Postal official unconcerned about mail-in voting

KANSAS — Concern about voting by mail is spreading across the country.

Even if you applied for an advance ballot in the August primary you need to fill out another application for the general election.

Applications should be sent in the mail or through email to your local election office.

Then advance ballots will start to be sent out 20 days before election day.

In Kansas, you have up until a week before the election to request a ballot – otherwise you have to vote in person.

The advance ballot has to be returned to your local election office by the Friday after election day, November 6th.

The tight window is giving some people concern that the postal service can’t get all the ballots back on time.

Mark Inglett, Spokesperson for the Postal Service in Kansas, said, “The Postal Service has ample capacity to adjust our nationwide processing and delivery network to meet projected Election and Political Mail volume, including any additional volume that may result as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our network is designed to handle increases in volume and deliver that mail in a timely manner.”

If you wait until the last week and don’t believe your ballot will make it in time, you can always check the Secretary of State’s website to see the status of your ballot.

Andrew Howell, Election Commissioner, Shawnee County, said, “I encourage people to watch and kind of check and be as quick and early as you can, when you get that late, then it gets difficult, if for some reason it doesn’t get here there isn’t always something I can do about it so it’s smart to get your ballot in early and then if you’re not sure just come vote in the office or vote election day as well.”

If you do end up voting a different way, then you will receive a provisional ballot to make sure your vote isn’t counted twice.