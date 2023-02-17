KSNF/KODE Joplin – All five former officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee last month made their first court appearance today (Friday) and pleaded not guilty.

We spoke with one four state police chief who offers his thoughts on the systemic failure of policing in America.

“What are we trying to do? We’re trying to produce professionals in a system where, and not giving it any excuses, in a system that wants to do policing on the cheap. That’s America,” says Robert Spinks, Parsons Police Chief.

Police reform and the push to de-fund the police evoke negative connotations. But that’s not what Chief Spinks believes. For him, police reform means systemic changes. And the president of Joplin’s NAACP says the current system is antiquated but has been embedded into our country for centuries.

“It’s not a new thing. Right? It’s not a new thing. And if you think back – it’s black history month, so let’s go back in history, right? If you think back to the 1700s the 1800s, the police were slave patrols. So, they already were created, the department was created with the wrong mentality with the wrong intentions. And so, we need to correct those things. And sometimes, the only way to correct those things, is to sit back and reflect on how we have developed into the way we are today,” says Serita Eldridge, president NAACP Joplin branch.

“If we can’t hold our staffs accountable, if we can’t give proper direction and supervision, then we probably need to find another job that doesn’t have a gold badge associated with it,” Spinks says.

The body cam footage that shows five members of a special police unit in Memphis brutally beating Tyre Nichols, reminds Deputy Chief Dennis Dodd about why his department routinely rotates officer assignments.

“Officers can get too comfortable in situations. That’s why a lot of times, you’ll move officers around. Because, they’ll get too close,” says Dodd. “You’re going to lose battles, but in the end, you want to win the war.”

Chief Spinks says that with incidents like these, the blame is shared by both the department and the nation’s system as a whole. He says both require change.

“Use the lowest level of force to gain the highest level of voluntary compliance. That’s a mantra. With our agency, it’s just as important that we try to sell to our community that we are guardians first, and we’re warriors second. We’re a helping agency. That’s what police work should be.”

A number of other police departments in the Four State area declined to comment on the police beating of Tyre Nichols.