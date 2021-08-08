Kansas organizations helping students start the year prepared

PITTSBURG, KS – Organizations in Southeast Kansas are working together to help students start the school year off right.

The annual “Stuff the Bus,” fundraiser made its return Saturday at the Pittsburg Walmarts.

Throughout the day, members of the community had the chance to donate school supplies and money to help students in the Pittsburg school system.

Last year, donations were able to help students from the beginning of the school year into March.

“The people who have been by today have been very supporitve and they’re very supportive of our teachers, of the system and the students and really wanting to make sure they can provide a need,” says Brad Wells, Pittsburg Noon Rotary Member.

Donations can still be made online using a link through the “Pittsburg Noon Rotary Club’s” Facebook page.