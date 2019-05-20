Kansas organization holds event to get smoke detectors in the hands of the community

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Volunteers from southeast Kansas spent their Sunday afternoon keeping the community safe from house fires.

The American Red Cross of Southeast and South-Central Kansas partnered with the Pittsburg Fire Department and M-Pix to install free smoke alarms around the community.

28 households registered for the installation and also received home fire escape plans and safety checklists for fires and tornadoes.

The program manager, Dicie Nicklaus, hopes this event will raise awareness for fire safety within the community.

Niklaus says, "These events are great and we are going to go out and install a lot of smoke alarms today, but even for the those that we are not installing maybe they'll see this. Maybe they'll go check their own smoke alarms. Maybe they'll check their own fire safety plan, so that's our hope. We're just bringing awareness so that people are thinking about that before they or someone they know have a house fire."

If you are in need of a free smoke alarm, you can contact your local fire department or call 211.

