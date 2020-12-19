Kansas opens new way to apply for marriage licenses

KANSAS — Couples in Kansas will now be able to apply for marriage licenses a little more conveniently.

Starting Friday couples will be able to apply for marriage licenses online. The new application process can be completed at anytime through the Kansas Judicial Branch website.

This program hopes to act as a replacement after several judicial centers in the state were closed down due to the pandemic. The program was made possible through federal coronavirus relief funds.

We have a link to the application below.

https://www.kscourts.org/marriage