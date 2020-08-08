Kansas one of 12 states which hasn’t expanded Medicaid

KANSAS — After Missouri passed Medicaid expansion on Tuesday, advocates say it’s past time to do the same in Kansas.

The sunflower state now sits as one of 12 states that have not expanded.

Missourians had to petition to put the question on the ballot – but in Kansas, that’s not allowed.

Voters in oklahoma passed a similar measure in june. Now all of kansas’ bordering states already have or are going to expand medicaid.

Legislative leadership in kansas has blocked a vote in the past, but elections this year will bring new faces to the debate in 2021.

April Holman, Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, said, “Our work is cut out for us, but I think the Missouri vote and the Oklahoma vote will make a big difference particularly in building demand for expansion along our border communities as businesses and residents of those communities see the benefits in the neighboring states.”

Leadership changes will come next year as Senate President Susan Wagle and Majority Leader Jim Denning aren’t running for re-election.