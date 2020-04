TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General, Derek Schmidt, wants residents to report any price gouging.

Kansas is partnering with the federal government to investigate and prosecute scammers.

Across the United States, there have been accounts of fraud and price hike scams.

Anyone with any information relating to COVID-19 scams are urged to file a complaint on the Kansas Attorney General’s website or by calling 800-432-2310.

