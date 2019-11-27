Kansas officials seize human remains

News

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

In this 2014 press conference, former forensic pathologist Shawn Parcells speaks during a news conference to share preliminary results of a second autopsy done on Michael Brown Monday, (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KDHE seizes control of stored human remains

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Shawnee County judge has appointed a state agency to seize control of human remains stored by a Kansas man who is temporarily banned from conducting autopsies.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement Tuesday that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will conduct an inventory of the biological samples, believed to be human remains, that were stored by 37-year-old Shawn Parcells, a self-taught pathology assistant with no formal education.

The Kansas City Star reports the department will control the premises while Parcells faces criminal charges and a lawsuit.

A Shawnee County district judge temporarily banned Parcells and his companies in March from conducting autopsies, forensic pathology and tissue recovery until a lawsuit alleging violations of Kansas’ consumer protection and false claims acts were resolved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories