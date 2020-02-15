Kansas officials say flu not showing signs of slowing down

KANSAS — A Para-Professional dies in Columbus after being diagnosed with the flu.

Columbus Public Schools in Southeast Kansas closed doors to four schools.

Earlier this week, an elementary school Para died after catching the flu.

The district is ramping up efforts to clean the school while students are away.

Right now – the state says flu activity isn’t showing signs of declining yet.

Amie Cook, Epidemiologist, Kansas Department of Health Environment, said, “We’ve had two influenza pediatric deaths so far this year, unfortunately we do have a couple reported every year. We are monitoring both outpatient clinics and emergency departments and we’re still seeing high numbers of flu in both of those setting.”

KDHE says to stay home if are feeling sick, and to stay there until you are fever-free for 24 hours.