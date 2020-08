KANSAS — Kansas Officials are gearing up for more statewide job fairs.

As concerns for the health and safety of residents remains high due to the pandemic, The Kansas Department of Commerce says it will maintain the virtual

aspect of its Kansasworks Job Fair for the remainder of the year.

Statewide job fair events will take place on the following dates: August 25-27, September 22-24, October 27-29 and December 8 and 9.

We’ve Provided A Link With More Information here