Kansas non-profit enters next phase of helping the community

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — A local non-profit has entered the next stage in helping make its community a little bit healthier.

Well, it’s Pathway To A Healthy Kansas initiative actually started back in 2016 when live well first received a grant for $450,000. Phase one was all about creating these options for healthy options in Crawford County, phase two is all about fine-tuning it.

Kim Vogel, Live Well Crawford County, said, “It’s just really been an overall great achievement for our community.”

With the decision to fund an upcoming trail from Joplin Street to the North Medical District, a massive milestone has been reached.

“Live Well Crawford County just concluded phase one of Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Grant, and we were able to do some great projects over the last four years with that.”

Since 2016 the non profit has been establishing new programs, policies and projects to help set up healthy lifestyle options in the community. This includes helping create worksite wellness.

“Nine businesses, not necessarily in Pittsburg but in the county, were awarded ten thousand dollars each to help their employees with bettering their lifestyles.”

As well as help set up resources for those in need.

Tim Rhodes, Ron’s Supermarket Manager, said, “People who are on SNAP food assistance who come in and use their reward card, and purchase their groceries with SNAP and for all the fruits and vegetables that they get, they then get a rebate on their next purchase for the exact same amount.”

Live well won’t stop there though. As they enter phase two of the initiative, they’ll be fine-tuning what the pathways has already established.

“We’ll just carry on with what we did during phase one, help fulfill those obligations. It will be more about policy change and work with policies, it’s 200 thousand dollars over the next four years,” said Vogel.

To help make sure everyone in the county have access to a healthier lifestyle.

“We care about our community, and having just different organizations, especially Live Well take an interest and really want to provide a better home for people, it’s great,” said Rhodes.

While a lot of the second phase will be used to offer educational materials which can be found on the live well Crawford County Facebook page, some additional resources have been set up. One of those was actually helping make grocery delivery free for some shoppers at Ron’s Supermarket.