Walmart has issued a recall for a yogurt bar product which may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. (Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A yogurt bar sold in numerous states, including Kansas, has been recalled after possible listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the announcement Wednesday following a voluntary recall reported by the manufacturer, Clio Snacks of Piscataway, New Jersey. The recall impacts 581 cases of the company’s Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar, as they may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. This organism can cause children, frail or elderly people to have serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Listeria is known to cause infections among healthy individuals, as well including short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Listeria infections can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product was sold in Walmart stores across the U.S. between March 5 and March 8, 2023. Walmart locations that sold this product in Kansas were located in the following cities:

Atchison P.O. Box 688

Bonner Springs 12801 Kansas Ave.

Emporia 2301 Industrial Rd.

Fort Scott 2500 South Main St.

Gardner 1725 East Santa Fe St.

Holton 427 South Arizona Ave.

Kansas City 10824 Parallel Pkwy. 2300 Metropolitan Ave.

Lawrence 3300 Iowa St. 550 Congressional Dr.

Leavenworth 5000 10th Ave.

Manhattan 101 Bluemont Ave.

Olathe 13600 Alden St. 18555 W. 151st St. 395 North K-7 Hwy.

Ottawa 2101 South Princeton St.

Overland Park 11701 Metcalf Ave. 7701 Frontage Rd. 15700 Metcalf Ave. 10303 Metcalf Ave. 9000 Metcalf Ave.

Paola 310 Hedge Ln.

Roeland Park 5150 Roe Blvd.

Shawnee 16100 West 65th St. 5701 Silverwheel St. 11010 West 74th Ter.

Topeka 1501 Southwest Wanamaker Rd. 1301 Southwest 37th St. 2600 Northwest Rochester Rd. 2630 Southeast California Ave. 335 Southwest MacVicar Ave.

Westwood 4701 Mission Rd.



The full list of Walmart locations for other states can be found by clicking here. Photos of the product released by the FDA can be found below:

The impacted product comes in a single-serving box with UPC code 854021008152, lot number 048C2023 and an expiration date of April 30, 2023 stamped on the side of the box, according to the FDA. This is the only product sold by Clio Snacks being recalled at this time. No illnesses have been reported in connection to this product yet.

The possible listeria contamination was discovered by a third-party manufacturer’s facility where the parfait bars are made, according to the FDA. The third-party manufacturer does not manufacture any other Clio products.

The voluntary recall was the result of a routine testing program by the company, which showed that the impacted Strawberry Parfait product produced by Clio’s contract manufacturer may contain listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA. The third-party manufacturer has stopped producing the product and Clio has ceased distribution while the FDA and the company investigate what caused the issue.

If you purchased the Clio Strawberry Granola & Yogurt Parfait bar that matches the lot number, UPC code and expiration date, you are advised by the FDA to avoid eating the product. You can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or you can throw it away. If you have any questions, you can call the company at 1-908-505-2546 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. To see the original recall on the FDA’s website, click here.