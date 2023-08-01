KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Missouri American Water MR340 river race is the world’s longest non-stop river race. It kicked off Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

This is the 18th annual Missouri American Water MR340 race. The race is an event for a community created by the river.

The participants will race for 340 miles and will paddle all the way to St. Charles, Missouri.

FOX 4 was told there are 800 people who registered for the race with about 500 teams. Participants for the race begin training multiple months ahead of the race.

Missouri River Relief hosts the race and said it is inspiring to witness the determination of the racers, the grit of the ground crews and the hospitality of the volunteers.

Steve Schnarr with Missouri River Relief said the race is a great way for people to appreciate the Missouri River.

“A race like this to bring so many people out to the river to really, really deeply experience it and also turn on the light in other people’s minds in the community about the Missouri River,” Schnarr said.

Lead paddlers are expected to arrive in St. Charles as early as Wednesday night. The majority of participants are estimated to finish Thursday and Friday.