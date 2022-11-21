A Powerball jackpot winner in Northeast Kansas has yet to come forward after winning $92,900,000 in Saturday night’s drawing.

The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas since 2012 with the winning numbers 7-28-62-63-64 Powerball 10.

This ticket is just one of many unclaimed prizes through the Kansas Lottery. According to their website, there are dozens of unclaimed prizes ranging from just a few thousand to amounts over $50,000. Winners have one calendar year to claim their prizes.

The Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in one of the following counties, according to the Kansas Lottery:

Marshall

Nemaha

Brown

Doniphan

Riley

Pottawatomie

Jackson

Atchison

Geary

Wabaunsee

Shawnee

Jefferson

Leavenworth

Wyandotte

Johnson

Osage

Douglas

Franklin

Miami

Morris

Northern Lyon County

Winners have the option of remaining anonymous when claiming their lottery wins. The Kansas Lottery says this prevents the store that the winning ticket was sold in being announced until after the prize is claimed for security purposes. The retailer that sold the winning ticket is eligible for a selling bonus.

Kansas Lottery players can submit their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.

The Kansas Lottery reports that some winners wait to claim their prizes so that there won’t be as much publicity. The Powerball Jackpot will start over with a new drawing on Monday night at $20 million.

To see the full list of unclaimed winning tickets in Kansas, click here.