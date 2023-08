WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Indie rockers Wilco are coming to Wichita in September.

The Grammy-award-winning indie rockers will play WAVE Venue on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

Wichita serves as the inaugural spot to kick off the band’s North American tour in support of their latest album “Cousins” which will be released on Sept. 29.

My Brightest Diamond will open for the band. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

For ticket information, click here.