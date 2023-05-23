WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Free fishing is coming up in Kansas on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says anglers must still abide by all other regulations. It includes length and creel limits, as well as equipment requirements.

For all fishing regulations in Kansas, click here.

Don’t know where to fish? Click here for the KDWP map of public fishing spots.

The KDWP advises anglers to consult the 2022 Kansas Fishing Regulation Summary, see below, before hitting the water.

The summary contains vital information specific to all public waters and even has some handy tips and tricks on tying knots and identifying fish.