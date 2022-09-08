HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair.

Young at Heart Day

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This event is sponsored by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.

Free gate with Grandstand event

Anyone who purchases a ticket to one of the many Grandstand events will receive free gate admission for the day of the event. All you have to do is present your ticket at the event. You can even purchase your grandstand ticket the day of the event and still get free admission!

This year’s lineup:

The Demolition Derby does not include free gate admission as this event occurs on Dillons Dollar Day.

Dillons Dollar Day, and it is exactly what it sounds like. On Monday, Sept. 12, gate admission is only $1 or, even better, free with a Dillons Plus Card!

Alcohol Walk-About

This year, fairgoers will be able to walk around the fairgrounds with alcoholic beverages, whether it’s at the attractions, in the food court, or at entertainment events.

Alcoholic beverages must be in a clear plastic cup and remain on the fairgrounds.

Interested in working?

There are part-time, seasonal, and volunteer opportunities still available for this year’s fair. These positions include:

Ticket seller/ticket taker

Livestock area clean-up

Traffic/parking and gate attendant

Food servers/concession worker

Midway set-up and tear down

Click here to learn more.

The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 8-18 at the Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, 2000 N. Poplar. Visit the fair’s website for more information