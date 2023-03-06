Whataburger shares plans for a 3,751-square-foot restaurant in Overland Park. (Photo courtesy Castles Design Group via the City of Overland Park)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A third Whataburger opens its doors in Overland Park, but customers visiting the new location will have to wait to enjoy the chain’s full experience.

The location, just west of U.S. 69 Highway and West 159th Street in Overland Park, opened its drive-thru Monday morning.

Whataburger says it chooses to only open drive-thru lanes at locations where it anticipates long lines of customers.

The fast food chain said as the rush slows in the coming weeks customers will be able to enjoy in-store dining, online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery options at the new location.

It’s the third Whataburger location to open in Overland Park.

The newest Whataburger location is a franchise Whataburger location owned by KMO Burger. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is part of the KMO Burger Ownership Group.

KMO Burger says the new location may look a little different than other Whataburger locations across the country. It includes digital menu displays and self-service kiosks.

The company says the restaurant also features a #15 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs jersey inside the building.