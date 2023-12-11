TOPEKA (KSNT) – Take a trip down memory lane and find out what people were naming their children in Kansas half a century ago.

Information on the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) website shows which names parents were choosing for their newborns back in 1973.

Top 10 most popular boy names Jason Michael Christopher Brian David James John Robert Matthew Eric

Top 10 most popular girl names Jennifer Amy Michelle Heather Angela Kimberly Melissa Stephanie Lisa Rebecca



Earlier this year, the SSA also released the most popular baby names for every state for 2022. You can learn more about newer baby-naming trends by clicking here.

The SSA started gathering baby names into lists in 1997 with names dating back to 1880. Every year, the list shows the impact of pop-culture on naming trends. Along with lists of each state’s most popular baby names, the SSA also keeps information of the 1,000 most popular boys and girls’ names for 2022 and the fastest rising girls’ and boys’ names.