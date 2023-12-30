TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some pets just aren’t welcome in the homes of most Kansans in the eyes of state law.

It stands to reason some animals are not welcome in the homes of Kansas residents, mostly due to their inherently dangerous natural qualities. Big predators, for instance, that pose a danger to the health and safety of people are generally allowed only in specific places such as zoos or wildlife sanctuaries under current Kansas law.

Animals the state of Kansas considers to be inherently dangerous, which includes hybrid animals, are the following:

Lions

Tigers

Leopards

Cheetahs

Mountain lions

Bears

Non-native, venomous snakes

Owning these animals is not impossible as it turns out. Kansas law does allow for the ownership of some exotic animals under strict conditions which include registration fees, insurance coverage, and inspections. This also includes a requirement for a written recovery plan in the event the animal escapes. These regulations come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal Welfare Act.

You might be surprised to learn the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) has exceptions for people to raise and sell some species under a game breeder permit. The 2023 Game Breeder Report from the KDWP shows the majority of these permits are being used to breed bird species like pheasants and quail with some dedicated to the breeding of snake species. Under this specialized permit, one could raise and sell the following animals:

Species of reptiles or amphibians native or indigenous to Kansas

Mountain lion

Wolf

Black bear

Grizzly bear

Additionally, certain animal species considered to be invasive are also excluded from Kansas pet owners and are illegal to release into the wild, according to Kansas Administrative Regulations. Some of these include a variety of carp species, the New Zealand mudsnail, Asian raccoon dog, monk parakeet and more.

In 2020, the Kansas Legislature was considering a ban for additional animal species in Kansas such as wolves and nonhuman primates like monkeys and lemurs. The bill received pushback from some local pet owners after it was introduced by the Humane Society of America and PETA but, in the end, was not passed.

Many local cities and counties have their own restrictions on which animals are legal to keep and which are not. The City of Topeka, for example, keeps a list of restricted animals that includes snapping turtles, monitor lizards, ostriches and more. Consider checking with your local city and/or county for their regulations regarding what pets you can and can’t own.

