MANHATTAN (KSNT) – State health officials say they have confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in horses across Kansas on Friday.

Heather Lansdowne with the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) said in a press release that the KDA’s Division of Animal Health has received four reports of confirmed cases of West Nile virus in domestic horses in recent weeks. Confirmed cases for the virus include Barber, Butler, Douglas and Pratt Counties.

Lansdowne said the West Nile virus is a preventable disease. Annual vaccinations have proven effective against the virus in the past with all current confirmed cases of the virus in Kansas coming from unvaccinated horses or horses with an unknown vaccination history. Horse owners are encouraged at this time to consult their veterinarians and make plans to vaccinate their horses.

Lansdowne said the West Nile virus can infect humans, horses, birds and other species. Horses infected with the virus can display symptoms of depression, loss of appetite and fever. Other symptoms include severe neurologic signs like incoordination, weakness, inability to rise and hypersensitivity to touch or sound. The virus can be fatal to horses.

The most common carrier of the virus is the mosquito. Lansdowne said the virus is not directly contagious from horse to horse or from horse to human. Veterinarians are required by law to report any confirmed cases of the virus to the state veterinarian. More information about the West Nile virus can be found by clicking here.