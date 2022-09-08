HUTCHINSON (KSNT) – The competition for heaviest pumpkin at the Kansas State Fair is heating up as an early contender was showcased on Wednesday.

The Geary County Convention & Visitors Bureau posted a video on social media of an early entry for the giant pumpkin competition. The massive piece of produce weighed-in at 1,280 pounds, giving it a strong lead before the fair begins. It wasn’t made clear who had submitted the giant vegetable for the judge’s consideration.

Last year’s record-breaking pumpkin came in at 1,127.2 pounds, an amount that the KansasFarmer referred to as “mammoth.” That pumpkin was grown by Calvin Beeson of Clyde, Kansas.