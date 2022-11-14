KANSAS (KSN/KODE)— Gov. Laura Kelly has invited job-seekers and employers to participate in a statewide virtual job fair from November 16th-17th.

The event is hosted by KANSASWORKS, an online job-matching and labor market information system. Those wanting to participate must register for the event. The Virtual Statewide Job Fair online portal features a training video, a list of employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in.

“Everyday businesses are moving to and growing in Kansas, but to succeed long-term, they need talented employees,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I encourage Kansans to take advantage of the resources KANSASWORKS offers for job-seekers and sign up to attend this virtual job fair.”

We have KANSASWORKS workforce centers in 27 cities across Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “These centers are ready and available to assist job-seekers with the necessary tools to finding employment with companies that are ready to hire.”

There are teams dedicated to assist in the job search process; creating resumes, training, job placement, and more. Job-seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers may request to engage in a video interview on the spot.

Candidates can participate on any digital device. Those needing accommodations due to a disability can contact the nearest workforce center at 877-509-6757 prior to the event. To register for the Virtual Job Fair follow this link here.