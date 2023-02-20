TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drugstore company Walgreens will not send abortion pills to Kansas, according to the state’s Attorney General’s Office.

This comes in response to a Feb. 6 letter from Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, warning Walgreens not to send abortion pills into Kansas in violation of state and federal laws. Walgreens announced on Monday that it does not plan to dispense Mifepristone in the Sunflower State.

“Walgreens does not intend to dispense Mifepristone within your state and does not intend to ship Mifepristone into your state from any of our pharmacies. If this approach changes, we will be sure to notify you,” the letter from Walgreens Executive Vice President Danielle C. Gray reads.

Walgreens responded to the Kansas Attorney General’s warning with a letter dated Feb. 17.

“This is a significant victory for the pro-life cause and for women’s health,” Kobach said. “The dispensing of these pills without a supervising physician present would expose women to complications and potentially to coercion as well. I’m grateful Walgreens has responded quickly and reasonably and intends to fully comply with the law.”

The original letter Kobach sent to Walgreens leadership can be viewed here.

Walgreens’ response can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3IMD9EZ.