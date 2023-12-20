KANSAS CITY, Kan. — This week an official design for Kansas’ new license plate was announced following a public vote. Though, for many it still wasn’t the design they hoped for.

One alternative design caught social media attention across the state with an outpouring of positive feedback.

Ben Tegtmeier, with BT Creative in Eurdora, posted his spin on the plate design to Facebook with over 400,000 engagements in just 24 hours, acknowledging that his design was “a little late to the party” in his original Facebook post.

The design features what he believes “makes Kansas great” with rolling hills, buffalo, sunflowers, the state motto and more.

Though the design wasn’t one of the five plates Kansans could vote for, Tegtmeier announced Tuesday that official vanity plate samples have been printed for people to put on the front of their vehicle.

Ben Tegtmeier- BT Creative

“If you can’t have it for the back, you might as well have it for the front!” he said on his BT Creative Facebook page.

Tegtmeier said customization and ordering availability will be announced soon on BT Creative’s Facebook page.

BT Creative is also working on coffee mugs, stickers, clothing and more.

Tegtmeier said he was “humbled by the support from fellow Kansans.”

Kansans previously rejected a new state license plate in November after it was revealed, leading the state government to release five additional options for Kansans to vote on.

Almost 270,000 people cast votes during this process with the winner claiming a total of 140,000 or 53% of votes, according to the governor’s office.

This was the first time in the state’s history that public comment was accepted for input on a public tag. All votes with non-Kansas zip codes were thrown out of the vote totals.