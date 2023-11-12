BENNINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Bennington, Kansas.

The earthquake occurred at 6:18 p.m. just northwest of the town. USGS’ interactive map shows that Kansans in Ottawa, Saline, Dickinson, Clay, Cloud, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth, and even McPherson County felt the earthquake.

One viewer who lives north of Salina told KSNW that they felt the earthquake, and “it was pretty strong.”

Did you feel the earthquake? You can report what you experienced to the USGS.