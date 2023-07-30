KSNF/KODE — The State of Kansas is getting a boost in rural development funds, focusing on healthcare.

Just last week – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran – along with U.S. Representative and Southeast Kansas native – Jake LaTurner – announced the state of Kansas has received two U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rural development grants.

One grant will go to the Labette County Medical Center which will receive over seven hundred fifty thousand dollars to update its electronic records system.

The other grant will go to Independence Community College, in the amount of over thirty thousand dollars to create a healthcare center located on campus.