A woman was injured when a train hit a vehicle at 47th Street South and K-15 in Wichita on July 1, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, law enforcement will keep a closer eye than usual at railroad crossings in Kansas. They will be looking for crossing violators and giving out tickets or warnings. It is part of Operation Clear Track.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita Police Department will join more than 600 local, state, federal and railroad law enforcement departments across the nation as they focus on reducing injuries and deaths around railroad tracks.

Officers, deputies and troopers will be stationed at targeted railroad grade crossings, handing out railroad safety cards to drivers and pedestrians and issuing warnings and citations to violators.

They did this last year, too, as part of Rail Safety Week. In Wichita alone, officers cited 23 people.

Federal statistics show that every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train.

“Operation Clear Track” is the largest single law enforcement railroad safety operation in the U.S.

For more information, click Rail Safety Week and Operation Lifesaver, Inc. for safety tips and statistics.