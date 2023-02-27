WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down one mile SSE of Liberal Sunday around 5 p.m.

Seward County Emergency Management said four to five homes had moderate to severe damage, and another 10-12 experienced moderate damage. One person had minor injuries and was treated and released. The tornado knocked down powerlines and trees.

Joshua Volden told KSN News that the tornado touched down by his house in Liberal, and his neighbor’s roof across the street is missing.

“The power went out. I looked over and saw stuff flying toward the windows,” Volden said.

He was sitting on the couch next to the windows, not knowing what was going on.

“There’s a hole on the outside of my house, and in my son’s room, there’s two fence boards stuck all the way through the wall,” Volden said.

He says he thought he had a lot of damage, but then, he walked outside and was shocked to see his neighbor’s house.

“The whole roof over his garage and his living room is gone,” Volden said. “Then, he had a metal shed, like shop building next to it, and that’s pretty much all destroyed.”

Liberal damage

In Finney County, the NWS said a tornado was observed three miles NNW of Plymell. Another report of a tornado was observed nine miles west of Kalvesta.

KSN News viewers have been busy submitting pictures and videos of the severe weather moving across Kansas.

Other Severe Weather Reports

Ulysses – Quarter-size hail

Garden City – 83 mph wind gust

7 WNW Spearville – 62 mph wind gust

4 NNW – The Haggard Elevator in Gray County 67 mph wind gust

Hugoton – 70 mph wind gust

Hays – 61 mph wind gust

Wichita – 59 mph wind gust at McConnell AFB

