TOPEKA (KSNT) – There’s just something about these Kansas counties that is making their populations pop.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Census Bureau released new data showing how the U.S. population has changed from 2010 to 2020. This includes statistics for counties in the Sunflower State experiencing the largest and smallest population growth.

Pottawatomie County comes in first with a 17.3% population increase, jumping from around 21,000 residents to more than 25,000. On the flip side, Morton County experienced the biggest population drop at 16.5%, going from around 3,200 residents to just over 2,700. The top 10 counties with the largest population growth can be seen below:

Pottawatomie County Percent change – 17.3%

2020 population – 25,384

2010 population – 21,604 Johnson County Percent change – 12.1%

2020 population – 609,863

2010 population – 544,179 Wyandotte County Percent change – 7.5%

2020 population – 169,245 2010 population – 157,505 Leavenworth County Percent change – 7.4%

2020 population – 81,881 2010 population – 76,227 Douglas County Percent change – 7.2%

2020 population – 118,785

2010 population – 110,826 Geary County Percent change – 6.9%

2020 population – 36,739

2010 population – 34,362 Sedgwick County Percent change – 5.1%

2020 population – 523,824

2010 population – 498,365 Finney County Percent change – 4.6%

2020 population – 38,470

2010 population – 36,776 Scott County Percent change – 4.4%

2020 population – 5,151

2010 population – 4,936 Miami County Percent change – 4.3%

2020 population – 34,191

2010 population – 32,787

The USCB also recorded Kansas counties which experienced negative population growth from 2010 to 2020:

Morton County Percent change – 16.5%

2020 population – 2,701

2010 population – 3,233 Elk County Percent change – 13.8%

2020 population – 2,483

2010 population – 2,882 Ness County Percent change – 13.5%

2020 population – 2,687

2010 population – 3,107 Barber County Percent change – 13%

2020 population – 4,228

2010 population – 4,861 Phillips County Percent change – 11.7%

2020 population – 4,981

2010 population – 5,642 Meade County Percent change – 11.4%

2020 population – 4,055

2010 population – 4,575 Montgomery County Percent change – 11.2%

2020 population – 31,486

2010 population – 35,471 Haskell County Percent change – 11.2%

2020 population – 3,780

2010 population – 4,256 Comanche County Percent change – 10.7%

2020 population – 1,689

2010 population – 1,891 Rush County Percent change – 10.6%

2020 population – 2,956

2010 population – 3,307

To find more statistics regarding changes in the Kansas population from 2010 to 2020, visit the USCB’s website by clicking here.