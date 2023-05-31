TOPEKA (KSNT) – There’s just something about these Kansas counties that is making their populations pop.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Census Bureau released new data showing how the U.S. population has changed from 2010 to 2020. This includes statistics for counties in the Sunflower State experiencing the largest and smallest population growth.
Pottawatomie County comes in first with a 17.3% population increase, jumping from around 21,000 residents to more than 25,000. On the flip side, Morton County experienced the biggest population drop at 16.5%, going from around 3,200 residents to just over 2,700. The top 10 counties with the largest population growth can be seen below:
- Pottawatomie County
- Percent change – 17.3%
- 2020 population – 25,384
- 2010 population – 21,604
- Johnson County
- Percent change – 12.1%
- 2020 population – 609,863
- 2010 population – 544,179
- Wyandotte County
- Percent change – 7.5%
- 2020 population – 169,245
- 2010 population – 157,505
- Leavenworth County
- Percent change – 7.4%
- 2020 population – 81,881
- 2010 population – 76,227
- Douglas County
- Percent change – 7.2%
- 2020 population – 118,785
- 2010 population – 110,826
- Geary County
- Percent change – 6.9%
- 2020 population – 36,739
- 2010 population – 34,362
- Sedgwick County
- Percent change – 5.1%
- 2020 population – 523,824
- 2010 population – 498,365
- Finney County
- Percent change – 4.6%
- 2020 population – 38,470
- 2010 population – 36,776
- Scott County
- Percent change – 4.4%
- 2020 population – 5,151
- 2010 population – 4,936
- Miami County
- Percent change – 4.3%
- 2020 population – 34,191
- 2010 population – 32,787
The USCB also recorded Kansas counties which experienced negative population growth from 2010 to 2020:
- Morton County
- Percent change – 16.5%
- 2020 population – 2,701
- 2010 population – 3,233
- Elk County
- Percent change – 13.8%
- 2020 population – 2,483
- 2010 population – 2,882
- Ness County
- Percent change – 13.5%
- 2020 population – 2,687
- 2010 population – 3,107
- Barber County
- Percent change – 13%
- 2020 population – 4,228
- 2010 population – 4,861
- Phillips County
- Percent change – 11.7%
- 2020 population – 4,981
- 2010 population – 5,642
- Meade County
- Percent change – 11.4%
- 2020 population – 4,055
- 2010 population – 4,575
- Montgomery County
- Percent change – 11.2%
- 2020 population – 31,486
- 2010 population – 35,471
- Haskell County
- Percent change – 11.2%
- 2020 population – 3,780
- 2010 population – 4,256
- Comanche County
- Percent change – 10.7%
- 2020 population – 1,689
- 2010 population – 1,891
- Rush County
- Percent change – 10.6%
- 2020 population – 2,956
- 2010 population – 3,307
To find more statistics regarding changes in the Kansas population from 2010 to 2020, visit the USCB’s website by clicking here.