BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barton County Sheriff (BCSO) says a suspect in a 1980 homicide was arrested on Thursday.

Mary Robin Walter was killed on Jan. 24, 1980, and the BSCO identified her death as a cold case prior to the arrest.

According to a press release sent by Sheriff Brian Bellendir, 68-year-old Steven L. Hanks was arrested in Oxford, Kansas, and was in the process of being taken to Barton County. Hanks is listed as a Burden, Kansas, resident.

The BCSO is holding a press conference on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, with the Barton County Attorney’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

KSN News will provide more information then.