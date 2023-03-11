KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People who live in the Kansas City metro may want to choose carefully which side of the state line to call home.

A new ranking shows one state is much better prepared than the other when it comes to surviving a zombie apocalypse.

The ranking is published by Insuranks.com, a company that ranks insurance companies.

Insuranks said the interest in a zombie apocalypse is skyrocketing because of shows like “The Walking Dead” and “The Last of Us.”

The study determined Americans believe any zombie apocalypse would begin in California, Florida, New York, or Texas.

It also found that Kansas is the 18th most prepared state for a zombie apocalypse. Missouri is 32nd in the ranking.

Wyoming is way ahead of all of us in the Midwest. The ranking determined the state is the most prepared state in the country for a zombie apocalypse.

Obviously, it helps that Wyoming is not as populated as other states and is also a mountainous state.

California comes in last according to the ranking.

The ranking analyzed nearly 1300 Google search terms relating to zombie apocalypse between January 2019 and December 2022. Insuranks looked at the average number of monthly searches and compared it to each state’s population.

The complete ranking can be found at insuranks.com.