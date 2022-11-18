INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.

Detreck Julian Foster

Detreck Foster grew up in Parsons, Kansas, and graduated from Parsons High School. The father of two daughters was previously a tactical private security officer and corrections officer, reports Dateline. Detreck shares a birthday on June 15th with his twin sister, Danika Thomas.

According to the Parsons Sun, Danika and Detreck stayed in touch daily or every other day through calls or texts.

“He’s comical. He likes to make people laugh,” Danika told the Parsons Sun. “Very caring. Very much a listener. He explains himself very well. A very clear communicator. Very passionate.”

“Detreck is the type of guy who would just drop everything to help someone. When he’d come to visit the girls, he’d help me with things around the house,” Jordan Foster told Dateline about her ex-husband and father of her children, Detreck Foster.

The last time Jordan Foster spoke with 37-year-old Detreck was on April 4th, 2020.

“He called me to let me know his phone – it’s a prepaid phone – would be shut off soon,” Jordan told Dateline. “But that wasn’t anything unusual. A couple days would pass and he’d have a new phone. But he always called. He always told me – or his mother or sisters – where he’d be.”

Jordan never received that call from Detreck. No one has seen or spoken to Independence, Kansas resident Detreck Foster since mid-April 2020. He never called his mother, LaDonna Scott, on Mother’s Day in May.

“He always calls his mother, his sister, and myself on Mother’s Day,” Jordan told Dateline. “And he’s really close to his mother. When he didn’t call her, we knew something was wrong.”

According to Dateline, the family realized no one had seen or spoken to Detreck since mid-April. They contacted the Independence Police Department and filed a missing person’s report on May 12th, 2020. His family traveled from Parsons, Kansas, and spent days posting flyers of Detreck in Independence, reports Dateline. Shortly after posting the flyers, someone took them down.

“I believe someone in Independence knows something, but no one is speaking up,” Jordan told Dateline. “We just need that person to come forward with any information that could help us find Detreck.”

Detreck Julian Foster is 5’9″ and weighed 190 pounds when he vanished. There is a $5,000 reward offered in his case. If you have any information, you’re being asked to call the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) at 1-800-572-7463. You can also contact the Independence Police Department at (620) 332-1700.