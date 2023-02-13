Pictured here is the downtown area of Pittsburg, Kansas. The city is the largest in Crawford County. (Photo courtesy of: Explore Crawford County)

One website compared data from all 105 Kansas counties, and compiled a list of the best ones to live in

An aerial view of Pittsburg, Kansas, which is located in Crawford County. (Photo courtesy of: The City of Pittsburg)

KANSAS (KSNF/KODE) — What makes a particular county the best? Oftentimes, it’s a good mix of opportunities for fun outdoor activities and cultural attractions. Throw in some historical sites, good schools, job opportunities, and affordable housing, and the county will most likely have happy residents.

The data-driven website, Stacker recently compiled a list of the best counties to live in Kansas, using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks counties by a variety of factors including: Public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.

Many counties on the list are experiencing growth due to their job opportunities, education, or home values. Others are adored for their historic or well-designed value, or devotion to cultural opportunities. Here are the top 25 counties to call home in the Sunflower State.

25. Reno County

Population: 62,765

Median home value: $101,300 (69% own)

Median rent: $696 (31% rent)

Median household income: $49,936

Top public schools: Hutchinson High School (B+), Prairie Hills Middle School (B+), Yoder Charter Elementary School (B)

Top private schools: Trinity Catholic Junior/Senior High School (B+), Central Christian School (B+), Holy Cross Catholic School (unavailable)

Top places to live: Hutchinson (B+), South Hutchinson (C+), Sumner Township (B+)

24. Dickinson County

Population: 18,828

Median home value: $114,700 (71% own)

Median rent: $687 (29% rent)

Median household income: $49,991

Top public schools: Blue Ridge Elementary School (A), Chapman High School (A), Chapman Middle School (A)

Top private schools: Abilene Baptist Academy (B)

Top places to live: Abilene (B+), Cheever Township (A), Banner Township (A)

23. Marion County

Population: 11,964

Median home value: $90,800 (79% own)

Median rent: $585 (21% rent)Median household income: $52,123

Top public schools: Marion High School (B+), Goessel Elementary School (B+), Hillsboro Middle/High School (B+)

Top places to live: Hillsboro (A), Goessel (A), Menno Township (A)

22. Butler County

Population: 66,698

Median home value: $148,600 (74% own)

Median rent: $855 (26% rent)

Median household income: $64,782

Top public schools: Andover Central High School (A), Wheatland Elementary School (A), Andover Central Middle School (A)

Top private schools: Berean Academy (B), St. James Catholic School (unavailable), Andover KinderCare – Kansas (unavailable)

Top places to live: Andover (A), El Dorado (B), Rose Hill (B)

21. Brown County

Population: 9,626

Median home value: $88,500 (70% own)

Median rent: $633 (30% rent)

Median household income: $48,333

Top public schools: Hiawatha Middle School (B+), Hiawatha Senior High School (B+), Hiawatha Elementary School (B)

Top places to live: Hiawatha (B+), Padonia Township (A), Hamlin Township (A)

20. Pratt County

Population: 9,452

Median home value: $91,900 (68% own)

Median rent: $692 (32% rent)

Median household income: $52,327

Top public schools: Southwest Elementary School (B), Pratt Senior High School (B), Skyline High School (B)

Top private schools: Sacred Heart School (unavailable)

Top places to live: Pratt (B), 6 Township (A), 12 Township (A)

19. Clay County

Population: 8,082

Median home value: $98,000 (71% own)

Median rent: $607 (29% rent)

Median household income: $53,929

Top public schools: Lincoln Elementary School (A), Wakefield High School (A), Clay Center Community High School (B)

Top places to live: Clay Center (B+), Blaine Township (A), Clay Center Township (A)

18. Rice County

Population: 9,658

Median home value: $74,700 (74% own)

Median rent: $581 (26% rent)

Median household income: $53,012

Top public schools: Sterling Grade School (A), Windom Elementary School (A), Sterling Junior High School (B+)

Top places to live: Lyons (B), Sterling Township (A), Sterling (A)

17. Ellsworth County

Population: 6,231

Median home value: $99,400 (77% own)

Median rent: $639 (23% rent)

Median household income: $54,902

Top public schools: Kanopolis Middle School (A), Ellsworth Elementary School (A), Central Plains Elementary School – Holyrood (A)

Top places to live: Ellsworth (B+), Holyrood (B+), Green Garden Township (B+)

16. Crawford County

Population: 38,968

Median home value: $93,900 (59% own)

Median rent: $717 (41% rent)

Median household income: $41,004

Top public schools: Pittsburg Middle School (B+), R.V. Haderlein Elementary School (B+), Frontenac High School (B)

Top private schools: St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools High School (A), St. Mary’s Colgan School (B), Countryside Christian School (unavailable)

Top places to live: Frontenac (B+), Pittsburg (B+), Girard (B)

Facts about Crawford County and why it made the list of “Top Counties In Kansas To live“: Crawford County is known for its coal mining heritage and the settlement of many different ethnic groups who came to the United States in search of work in the coal fields. Because of the diverse background of our immigrant population, Crawford County is blessed with good foods (noted in our legendary chicken and steak restaurants, and the annual Festa Italiana), colorful festivals and live music; and friendly, hard-working people. Our communities are enriched by the opportunities provided by Pittsburg State University. Our five local school districts, through partnership and cooperation, are periodically noted as some of the top schools in the state.



At the request of the Board of County Commissioners in 2006 the County Clerk’s Office produced a multi-media presentation (see videos) about the history of Crawford County. If you would like to receive a copy of the CD containing the presentation please contact the Clerk’s office.



The Government of Crawford County is a three-commissioner system. The Commissioners meet twice weekly (Tuesday and Friday), with the exception of holidays, in the County Courthouse at 10:00 a.m. Seated with the Commissioners are the elected County Clerk and the appointed County Counselor. The Clerk and Counselor, in conjunction with the elected County Sheriff, Register of Deeds, County Attorney, County Treasurer, and appointed officials in the county, carry out the legislative policies of the Board. The Kansas District Court is also located in the courthouse.

15. Geary County

Population: 34,025

Median home value: $148,800 (38% own)

Median rent: $1,057 (62% rent)

Median household income: $53,133

Top public schools: Eisenhower Elementary School (A), Lincoln Elementary School (A), Morris Hill Elementary School (A)

Top private schools: St. Xavier Catholic School (A)

Top places to live: Junction City (B), Lyon Township (A), Milford Township (A)

14. McPherson County

Population: 28,567

Median home value: $151,800 (70% own)

Median rent: $746 (30% rent)

Median household income: $59,089

Top public schools: Soderstrom Elementary School (B+), Moundridge Middle School (B+), Smoky Valley High School (B+)

Top private schools: Elyria Christian School (B+)

Top places to live: Lindsborg (A), McPherson (B+), Lone Tree Township (A)

13. Mitchell County

Population: 6,145

Median home value: $88,900 (71% own)

Median rent: $561 (29% rent)

Median household income: $46,203

Top public schools: Tipton Community School (A), Beloit Elementary School (B+), Beloit Junior/Senior High School (B+)

Top private schools: St John’s Catholic School (B+), Tipton Catholic High School (B), St John’s Catholic Middle/High School (B)

Top places to live: Beloit (B+), Pittsburg Township (A), Tipton (B+)

12. Saline County

Population: 54,701

Median home value: $136,800 (67% own)

Median rent: $761 (33% rent)

Median household income: $52,200

Top public schools: Meadowlark Ridge Elementary School (B+), Stewart Elementary School (B+), Southeast Saline High School (B)

Top private schools: Sacred Heart Junior/Senior High School (A), St. Mary Queen of the Universe Grade School (unavailable), Salina Christian Academy (unavailable)

Top places to live: Salina (B+), Smoky Hill Township (A), Greeley Township (A)

11. Ellis County

Population: 28,775

Median home value: $169,100 (61% own)

Median rent: $711 (39% rent)

Median household income: $52,883

Top public schools: Kathryn O’Loughlin McCarthy Elementary School (A), Hays Middle School (B+), Roosevelt Elementary School (B)

Top private schools: Thomas More Prep-Marian High School (A), Holy Family Elementary School (unavailable), St. Mary’s School (unavailable)

Top places to live: Hays (A), Catherine Township (A), Big Creek Township (B+)

10. Pottawatomie County

Population: 23,847

Median home value: $183,100 (79% own)

Median rent: $854 (21% rent)

Median household income: $66,835

Top public schools: Rock Creek Junior/Senior High School (A), St. George Elementary School (A), Westmoreland Elementary School (B+)

Top private schools: Flint Hills Christian School (A)

Top places to live: St. Marys (B+), Wamego (B+), Pottawatomie Township (A)

9. Nemaha County

Population: 23,847

Median home value: $183,100 (79% own)

Median rent: $854 (21% rent)

Median household income: $66,835

Top public schools: Rock Creek Junior/Senior High School (A), St. George Elementary School (A), Westmoreland Elementary School (B+)

Top private schools: Flint Hills Christian School (A)

Top places to live: St. Marys (B+), Wamego (B+), Pottawatomie Township (A)

8. Lyon County

Population: 33,251

Median home value: $106,800 (60% own)

Median rent: $674 (40% rent)

Median household income: $46,338

Top public schools: Olpe Elementary School (B+), Timmerman Elementary School (B+), Olpe Junior/Senior High School (B)

Top private schools: Sacred Heart School (unavailable), Emporia Christian School (unavailable), St. Joseph’s School (unavailable)

Top places to live: Emporia (A), Elmendaro Township (B+), Reading Township (B+)

7. Leavenworth County

Population: 80,745

Median home value: $182,900 (67% own)

Median rent: $987 (33% rent)

Median household income: $73,013

Top public schools: Patton Junior High School (A), Eisenhower Elementary School (A), Bradley Elementary School (A)

Top private schools: Xavier Elementary School (unavailable), St. Paul Lutheran School (unavailable), Genesis Christian School (unavailable)

Top places to live: Lansing (A), Leavenworth (A), Basehor (B+)

6. Harvey County

Population: 34,503

Median home value: $126,100 (72% own)

Median rent: $733 (28% rent)

Median household income: $57,982

Top public schools: Hesston Middle School (A), Hesston Elementary School (A), Halstead Middle School (A)

Top private schools: St. Mary Catholic School (unavailable), Newton Bible Christian School (unavailable), Prairie View Special Purpose School (unavailable)

Top places to live: Hesston (A+), North Newton (A), Newton (B+)

5. Sedgwick County

Population: 513,375

Median home value: $140,700 (63% own)

Median rent: $824 (37% rent)

Median household income: $56,524

Top public schools: Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School (A), Maize Elementary School (A), Discovery Intermediate School (A)

Top private schools: Wichita Collegiate School (A+), The Independent School (A+), Trinity Academy (A)

Top places to live: College Hill (A+), Courtland (A+), Village (A+)

4. Shawnee County

Population: 177,852

Median home value: $132,500 (64% own)

Median rent: $825 (36% rent)

Median household income: $56,762

Top public schools: Jay Shideler Elementary School (A), Washburn Rural High School (A), Farley Elementary School (A)

Top private schools: Cair Paravel Latin School (A), Hayden High School (A), Heritage Christian School (A)

Top places to live: Topeka (A), Mission Township (A), Auburn Township (A)

3. Riley County

Population: 75,056

Median home value: $201,000 (43% own)

Median rent: $946 (57% rent)

Median household income: $51,208

Top public schools: Manhattan High School (A), Susan B. Anthony Middle School (A), McCormick Elementary School (A)

Top private schools: Manhattan Catholic School (unavailable)

Top places to live: Manhattan (A+), Wildcat Township (A+), Grant Township (A)

2. Douglas County

Population: 120,290

Median home value: $199,400 (51% own)

Median rent: $926 (49% rent)

Median household income: $59,435

Top public schools: Lawrence Free State High School (A), Baldwin Elementary Primary Center (A), Southwest Middle School (A)

Top private schools: Bishop Seabury Academy (A+), Veritas Christian School (A), St. John Catholic School (unavailable)

Top places to live: Lawrence (A+), Baldwin City (A), Eudora (A)

1. Johnson County