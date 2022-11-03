WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Howard, Kansas, man has died in a car crash in Elk County on Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Randy Julian, 69, was driving a 2006 Hummer south on Highway K99, when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane.

Another vehicle, a 2019 Ford F350 pickup, was driving north and steered right in an attempt to avoid a crash.

Julian’s vehicle hit the drivers side of the pickup, and both vehicles came to rest on the northbound shoulder.

Julian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver was not injured.