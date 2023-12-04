TOPEKA (KSNT) – After the recent bout of backlash prompted Governor Laura Kelly to roll back on the production of license plates revealed on Nov. 22, do Kansan’s want a simpler option?

On Nov. 28, Kelly announced that production of a recently unveiled state license plate is on pause for the foreseeable future.

“I’ve heard you loud and clear,” Kelly said. “Elected officials should be responsive to their constituents, which is why we are adjusting the process so Kansans can provide direct input on our state’s next license plate.”

Kelly’s announcement came in a press release from the Office of the Governor, stating that the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) will halt production of the license plate design revealed to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

In 2019, the Department of Transportation in Iowa started producing ‘blackout plates’. The license plates are white-on-black with no frills or thrills and sold out in barely a week, according to the Des Moines Register. In three months, the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) reported that 19,500 blackout plates had been ordered with a third of them personalized.

As of June 30, 2020, the DOT had collected $7,407,293 in issuance fees and renewal fees from the blackout plates, according to a report from the Iowa DOT. By June 30, 2020, Iowa had issued 164,545 blackout plates.

Do you think Kansas should adopt “blackout” license plates?

The originally proposed Kansas license plate design compared to a “blackout” plate.

Moving forward, KDOR will look to receive public opinion before selecting a final design.

License plate numbers will be seven (7) digits.

Any phrase, motto, or slogan must be placed at the bottom of the license plate.

Any graphic must be placed on the right or left side of the license plate number.

Graphics must not resemble letters, numbers, or special characters in a way that would interfere with the ability to read the license plate number.

Background design must not interfere with the ability to read the license plate number.

The license plate must have a light background behind the license plate number, and the license plate number must be black.

Do you have license plate designs you’d like to share with us? You can send them to colter.robinson@ksnt.com. We have a list of license plates designed by Kansans you can find here.

