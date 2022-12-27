KANSAS — According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.

On Christmas Eve, the KHP Crash Log states that three fatalities and two injury crashes happened on Kansas highways.

CHRISTMAS EVE FATALITIES

COUNTY KHP REPORT FATALITIES Graham County At 9:00 p.m., a 96′ Cadillac Deville was headed east on N Road when they failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Ave. The vehicle left the roadway, rolled, and came to a rest on its top. Driver: 40-year-old, Ali Swanson of Salina Franklin County At 3:00 p.m., the driver of a 07′ Buick Lucerne was traveling south on I-35 when, for an unknown reason, left the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail at mile marker 183. Driver: 61-year-old, Robert Rogers of Muscatine, Iowa Finney County At 6:15 p.m., a 08′ Ford Edge was headed west on Kansas Highway 156 when it left the roadway toward the right. The driver overcorrected, reentered the roadway, then left the roadway for a second time. The vehicle began to rotate clockwise as it entered a ditch, going into a side vault and rolling repeatedly before resting on its side. Driver: 23-year-old Melina Chavez of Great Bend

On Christmas day, the KHP Crash Log states that five injury crashes happened on Kansas highways. None of those crashes were fatal.